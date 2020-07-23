Tourist Plays Dead to Escape Attacking Bisons at Yellowstone Park in US

A video of a woman escaping a near-fatal bison attack is going viral on the internet and is bound to send send chills down your spine. In the clip, a woman can be seen playing dead so that she can save herself from a bison chasing her.

According to a report published in The New York Post,the incident took place at Yellowstone National Park. The video

was most likely recorded by a bystander.

In it, two bisons can be seen chasing after a woman. Initially, people can be heard screaming for help, but as the bison approaches nearer they ask her to play dead. Many voices can be heard screaming on top of their voices saying “play dead, play dead”. As soon as the woman falls on the ground acting as if she is dead

the bison can be seen moving away from her.

As per the report, the woman escaped the attack without a single scratch because of this trick. In case she was attacked by the bison it would have been a life-threatening situation as bison are the largest mammals in North America. The animal weighs up to 2,000 pounds.

Meanwhile, it must be noted that the officials always urge the visitors at the Yellowstone National Park to keep a distance of a minimum of 25 yards from wild animals at the park, including bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes.