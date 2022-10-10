Tourists Get Too Close to Tiger While Taking Pictures, IFS Officer Shares Warning

Getting too close to wild animals can be dangerous. Reminding this fact, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda posted a video of Madhya Pradesh’s Panna Tiger Reserve. The clip featured a group of men nearly following a tiger to click a picture, tossing their safety in the air. Thankfully, the tiger ignored the men in the frame and continued his way, without causing any harm. However, Nanda pointed out that things could have been completely wrong. He urged individuals not to engage in such irresponsible behaviour. The IFS officer added that carnivores attack when they feel threatened, which can be catastrophic. Therefore, it is preferable to never pursue it and always witness it from a safe distance.

“Remember that if you see a large carnivore, it wanted you to see it. It never wanted to be chased. The tiger can maul you to death feeling threatened. Please don’t resort to this wired behaviour,” Nanda tweeted along with the video.

Since the video surfaced online, it has stacked over 80 thousand views along with reactions on Twitter. Netizens were in agreement with Susanta and slammed the irresponsible behaviour of the men on Twitter

“Very true Sir, this is why wildlife tourism is at such a dismal state in spite of such rich biodiversity in this subcontinent.,” suggested a Twitter user.

“Atrocious behaviour. How come they have come out from their vehicle and walking in a Tiger Reserve?” posted another.

“looks like they just risking their lives for “content” for social media,” expressed a third.

“Looks like a tiger just had meals. Otherwise, it was an easy catch. People should not take wildlife easy,” wrote a fourth.

A variety of wildlife-related content can be found on Susanta Nanda’s Twitter account. From discussing various wildlife initiatives to sharing knowledge to enhance awareness and sharing amusing videos of various wild animals’ escapades.

