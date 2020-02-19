Tourist's Photo on Edge of Brazilian Mountain is Taking Netizens New Heights of Anxiety

A part of traveling to breathtaking locations is the thrill and adventure that the trip provides. However, taking risks to get the perfect shot can often lead you to trouble.

A video of such a risky maneuver by a tourist in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, has surfaced online and Twitter is in shock.



Shared on social media by several users, the video shows an unnamed woman posing from the edge of the 3,000 feet Pedra da Gavea Mountain in Tijuca forest that overlooks the city of Rio de Janeiro.

In the video, the woman can be seen sliding down multiple times and then pose.

There is no fucking way. pic.twitter.com/LH1uigI5QE — jamie (@gnuman1979) February 16, 2020

The post has been liked over 222,000 times on Twitter and viewed more than 13.2 million times.

People were rightfully “anxious” when the saw the video clip.

One Twitter user wrote that “just looking at” the clip felt like the bottom of their feet was “being stabbed with knives”.

Another wrote that his palms got sweaty watching the woman “inch down”.

Here are some other reactions.

Some people pointed out how the spot in the mountain near Rio de Janeiro was a common photo zone for “visiting hipsters and thrill seekers”.

It’s an attraction for visiting hipsters and thrill seekers.

An all-too-common sight. pic.twitter.com/PLfk5fB8Yr — Rich (@Richard09999606) February 16, 2020

One of the coolest fucking things I’ve ever done! Pedra da Gavea in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. pic.twitter.com/5M6Cdl4FOu — The Last King of Ireland (@Tha_Irishman) February 16, 2020

Pedra da Gavea is a monolithic mountain in Rio de Janeiro with the elevation of 2,769 feet. Its height makes it one of the highest mountains in the world that ends "directly" into the ocean.