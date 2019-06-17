Take the pledge to vote

Tourists ‘Turn Pale’ as Coating of 1,353 Ft-High Glass Ledge Cracks Under Their Feet in US

The protective coating which acts as a screen protector for the Ledge of Chicago's Willis Tower experienced some minor cracking.

Trending Desk

June 17, 2019
Looking down from a ledge above 1,353 feet can be a frightening experience, especially if it’s made of glass. But

visitors at Skydeck, a 103rd-floor tourist attraction atop Chicago's Willis Tower, were in for some truly harrowing moments on June 10 when the protective coating on the glass ledge beneath their feet began to crack, the USA Today reports.

"The protective coating which acts as a screen protector for the Ledge experienced some minor cracking," a Willis Tower representative told USA TODAY in an emailed statement. "No one was ever in danger and the Ledge was immediately closed. We replaced the coating Monday night and the Ledge was open for business as usual yesterday (June 11)."

But “multiple witnesses” NBC Chicago spoke to recounted the harrowing moments they had experienced.

Jesus Pintado, who was visiting with his family, told the station that he was waiting in line for his turn when he heard a loud boom as the coating cracked.

He said the people standing on the deck at the time turned "pale" as they all heard the glass crack.

Pintado also shared a now-viral video of the incident on Facebook.

In 2014, all the four boxes of The Ledge were closed for what officials said was a routine inspection, hours after cracks appeared on a coating designed to prevent scratches on the glass.

The Skydeck was first opened in 1974 and attracts more than 1.7 million visitors annually “who enjoy views of up to 50 miles and four states,” according to its website.

The ledge is designed to hold up to five tons, according to a CNN report.

