Town Called Twinsburg is Hosting World's Largest Annual Gathering of Twins. For Real

The 2019 Twins Day Festival is officially recognized as the largest annual gathering of twins in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records.

AFP

Updated:April 28, 2019, 5:40 PM IST
Twinning | Image credit: Twitter
The world’s largest gathering of twins returns this summer, with thousands of siblings -- all coming with carbon copies of each other -- expected to descend on a city called Twinsburg.

The 2019 Twins Day Festival is officially recognized as the largest annual gathering of twins in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records.

twins(Twins Day Festival | Image credit: AFP)

In August, thousands of lookalike siblings will turn Twinsburg, located 25 miles outside Cleveland, Ohio, into the world capital of doppelgangers.

This year, participants will celebrate under the theme of "Home for the Holidays."

Because along with occasions like Thanksgiving and Christmas, Twins Days is a special kind of holiday reserved for a small segment of the population.

For the festivities, participants are encouraged to dress up for their favorite holiday.

Activities include twin contests, talent show, and "double take" parade.

The Twins Day Festival runs August 2-4.

