BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Toxic Algae in Oceans Triggered by Melting Snowcaps in Himalayas are Visible from Space

Toxic Algae in Oceans Triggered by Melting Snowcaps in Himalayas are Visible from Space

NASA has also shared images, showing the presence of Noctiluca on the coast of the Arabian Sea.

Share this:

The bioluminescent lights fill us with joy at times, but what if these are harmful to your health and are available in abundance? Well, the current climate change consequence up in the Himalayas is resulting in something similar in the Arabian Sea. In fact, it is so wide and evident that the scene can be viewed from the space as well.

A study recently published in Nature Scientific Reports clearly state a steady decline in snow cover extent over the Himalayan-Tibetan Plateau region. This, in turn, is resulting in the stratification of the upper layer of the Arabian Sea at a much faster rate than predicted by global climate models.

The coasts of the Arabian Sea, on the border of India and Pakistan, have traces of Noctiluca scintillans. These sea creatures, also known as ‘sea sparkle’, are planktonic organisms that form thick green swirls and filaments.

They force out planktons, causing massive destruction to the sea’s food chain. As a result, the survival of fishes is threatened.

Joaquim Goes, a researcher at Columbia University's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, mention to DailyMail, “This is probably one of the most dramatic changes that we have seen that's related to climate change”.

The Noctiluca has also expanded to other Southeast Asia parts, including the coasts of Thailand, Vietnam, and Seychelles.

NASA has also shared images, showing the presence of Noctiluca on the coast of the Arabian Sea, causing a great threat to its existence and the food chain.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    31,967

    +2,282*  

  • Total Confirmed

    46,711

    +3,875*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    13,161

    +1,399*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,583

    +194*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 05 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,164,603

    +16,758*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,584,174

    +54,766*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,167,991

    +34,453*  

  • Total DEATHS

    251,580

    +3,555*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres