Toxic Beetroot Juice Cocktail That Mimics Human Blood Can Fool Mosquitoes, Kill Them

In an attempt to eradicate mosquito-borne diseases, researchers have created a toxic blood meal from beetroot juice for the insects. Mosquitoes can be directed to feed on this toxic cocktail instead of human blood, hence potentially cutting down the incidences of diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya. According to the website of Stockholm University, mosquitoes can and do feed on HMBPP-supplemented beetroot juice. HMBPP is a metabolite which is produced by malaria parasite, plasmodium. The researchers have shown that it is possible to mimic a blood meal so closely that mosquitoes naturally prefer this artificial solution.

Mosquitoes are attracted to the HMBPP in the meal, which mimics the smell of a human body suffering from malaria. “This mixture, that we call pink juice, is a harmless, inert, eco-friendly solution, but it is naturally toxic for female mosquitoes," said Noushin Emami, associate professor at the Department of Molecular Biosciences in The Wennergren-Institute, MBW of Stockholm University.

The researchers tested four different types of toxins - containing capsaicin, savory oil, boric acid and fipronil sulfone (insecticide) - and compared them to a control meal. The tendency to land and ingest the insecticide cocktail was on a level that matched the non-toxic meal, which in turn caused all the tested mosquitos to die within 100-350 minutes post feeding, the university said in a release.

This juice, if marketed in the form of sprays, can bring down mosquito population in neighbourhoods and houses.

“There are a number of new, exciting, high-tech approaches targeting mosquitoes which are entering a large-scale testing but I believe that there is a lot of potential in developing simple, but highly-effective solutions using materials which are not only affordable but also accessible to almost anyone. We used beetroot in this study to demonstrate this point," added Noushin.

This is the second piece of good news related to the fight against malaria this month. Earlier, the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended groundbreaking malaria vaccine for children at risk.

The recommendation is based on results from an ongoing pilot programme in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi that has reached more than 8,00,000 children since 2019. “This is a historic moment. The long-awaited malaria vaccine for children is a breakthrough for science, child health and malaria control,” said WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “Using this vaccine on top of existing tools to prevent malaria could save tens of thousands of young lives each year," he added.

