CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Buzz»Man Works From Hospital While Wife Gives Birth, Internet Asks, 'Why Not Take Day Off?'
3-MIN READ

Man Works From Hospital While Wife Gives Birth, Internet Asks, 'Why Not Take Day Off?'

Image Credits: Twitter/@SamHodges

Image Credits: Twitter/@SamHodges

In his post, the man said that his wife gave birth to his daughter while he kept working, adding that working from the office would have made things 'difficult' because he’d have to take a few days off.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced a majority of the population to work from home. While the situation has helped a lot of people save money and time from unnecessary traveling to the office but for many, it has shaken their work-life balance to great proportions. Amidst the chaos, a man has shared on LinkedIn how he had to work from the hospital while his wife was giving birth to their first child.

In his post, the man said that his wife gave birth to his daughter in April while he kept working, adding that working from the office would have made things “difficult” because he’d have to take a few days off and hence, “lose the continuity of work”.

As soon as Twitter user @SamHodges shared screenshots of the post on the microblogging platform, netizens were furious and questioned why the man couldn’t take an off.

RELATED STORIES

“The amount of likes show that people are okay with this kind of toxic work culture and openly support the same," wrote one user on LinkedIn.

Similar thoughts were shared on Twitter.

Some of the users pointed out how they would not allow their partners to prioritize their work on such an important day. Some on LinkedIn, however, came out in support of the man for choosing to work from the hospital.

“He is not an employee, he is an employer who is running a start-up not an established MNC. As he is running a start-up during the initial stages it’s full of commitment and sacrifices until it’s stable, up and running," commented one user before adding, “If there was no choice of WFH, then definitely, he might have missed the beautiful first moments to spend with his new born."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 29, 2021, 10:42 IST