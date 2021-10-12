Toxic Kohli 'Fans' Trolled Dan Christian's Pregnant Partner After Losing IPL Eliminator

Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday ended departing captain Virat Kohli’s dream of lifting his maiden IPL title for Royal Challengers Bangalore as Eoin Morgan’s men defeated RCB by four wickets in a last-over thriller to enter Qualifier 2. KKR will now meet Delhi Capitals to book a berth in the finals. Chasing a sub-par total of 139, the match played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground see-sawed all the way till the last over on Monday night. While RCB did manage to tighten the grip in the final overs, it was perhaps Aussie cricketer Dan Christian’s over that proved costly for the Men in Red and shifted the momentum in KKR’s favour. Returning with exceptional figures of 4 for 21 (4 overs), Sunil Narine clubbed three sixes in Christian’s over, as the latter gave away 29 runs off the 1.4 overs he bowled in the low-scoring contest.

The loss was a huge one, especially for the Kohli fans who were devasted to see their team going trophy-less one more time. Add Kohli’s exit as an RCB skipper in the mix, the disappointment soon turned into rage. The bitter audience did not leave pleasing comments for Christian on social media but things soon turned ugly when the toxic fans attacked Christian’s pregnant partner on her Instagram page.

(Screenshots from Twitter)

As the deplorable comments kept pouring in on Instagram, Christian was forced to intervene. In an Instagram story the Aussie cricketer put out last night, Christian wrote: “Check out the comments section of my partner’s Instagram post. I didn’t have a great game tonight, but that’s sport. However please leave her out of it," while linking the said post.

Dan Christian gave 22 run in a single over, Rcb lost,but it doesn't mean that we fans have right to abuse him and his wife! It's shameful! Stop abusing pls✨ pic.twitter.com/lQoXlQqjnv— Ashley✨ //RCB ❤ (@_wish_02) October 12, 2021

Furious after RCB's loss, they have started abusing Dan Christian's pregnant wife on insta. This is totally unacceptable — Ellise (@Ellise_ich) October 11, 2021

Dan Christian had to put up a story to stop abuses for his pregnant wife from few Kohli fanbois. That's how disgusting they were. Pathetic fanbase for a reason! #RCB— R. (@innsaei_07) October 12, 2021

“I have tried my best to create a culture here where youngsters could come in and play expressive cricket and belief. It is something I have done with Indian team level as well. I have given my best. I don’t know how the response has been of that, but I can vouch for the fact that I have given 120% to this franchise every year leading the team, which is something I will now do as a player," Kohli said after the match.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.