Toycathon 2021: How to Participate, Last Date to Register and Everything Else You Need to Know

Toycathon or Toy Hackathon 2021 is a national level toy-based game making competition in order to give visibility to the indigenous toys makers.

A no-age-bar contest, the contest aims to facilitate innovation in toys and games, inspired by Indian tradition and culture. The Hackathon is an initiative of the Innovation Cell of the Ministry of Education with support from All India Council for Technical Education, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of MSME, Ministry of Textiles and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

In his Mann Ki Baat address in August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had talked about the great potential that can be tapped into to promote 'Atma Nirbhar Indian Toys'. This hackathon is a step in that direction.

Who can participate in Toycathon 2021?

People from all age group and all walks of life can participate in the Toycathon 2021. Students, teachers, toy experts and start-ups are welcome to join the contest. Entrants can choose to participate individually or make team participation.

Reward for the winners of Toycathon 2021

The winners of the Toycathon 2021 stand a chance to win cash prizes worth Rs. 50 lakhs.

What are the categories under which a team can contest?

There are three tracks in Toycathon 2021:

Track 1: This is for junior level participants comprising mainly school students. The participants will focus on designing toys for kids belonging to the age group of 0-3 years and 4-10 years. Teachers can participate as mentors.

Track 2: This includes senior level participants such as students and faculty members (as mentors) of higher education institutions. Focus will be on electronics, sensor-based toys and even those leveraging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotics.

Track 3: In this category, start-up professionals can participate. The prototypes developed could be scaled up for mass production that would enter the Indian toy market.

How will Toycathon 2021 be conducted?

Toycathon 2021 will be conducted in offline as well as online modes. The submissions and evaluations of entries will be done online.

Selected participants will be allowed to participate in the Grand finale of the Toycathon 2021 which will be conducted offline at 50 nodal centres designated by the Ministry of Education Innovation Cell.

Where to register for Toycathon 2021:

Interested persons can register on the website: toycathon.mic.gov.in to participate in the Toycathon 2021.

Timeline for Toycathon 2021:

Toycathon 2021 registration began on January 5, 2021. The last date to register is January 20, 2021.