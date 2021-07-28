Toyota's Basketball-shooting Robot Steals Spotlight at Tokyo Olympics

Over the weekend, basketball fans watching Team USA take on France on the floor saw a strange seven-foot-tall figure roll into position, pick up a ball, and adjust its arms to score a flawless three-point shot from half-court. The machine was built to execute the same thing over and over with perfect accuracy.

Toyota Engineering Society built a robot with artificial intelligence and the capacity to shoot baskets that put professional basketball players to school in 2018. CUE is the name given to the human-sized robot that has inspired similarities to homicidal machines in films. At close ranges, the robot can shoot with near-perfect precision. It even has a Guinness World Record for doing so, and of course with fewer shots than humans have.

Toyota built this AI basketball robot for pure entertainment purposes. A previous version achieved a world record for robots of its sort by sinking 2,020 consecutive free throws two years ago. It scored 11 goals in a shootout competition last year in Japan.

It is unsure that which version of CUE brought the house down during Sunday’s game, in which France defeated the United States squad 83-76 — the American Olympic basketball team’s first defeat since the 2004 Athens Games. The CUE shown sinking baskets on Sunday wore No. 95, while the CUE3 and CUE4 wore 93 and 94, respectively. (According to the Toyota website, this is because the number 9 is a homonym for “cue" in Japanese.) And the word “cue" refers to how technology may serve as a foreshadowing of great things to come.)

People on Twitter humorously compared the bot’s performance to that of Philadelphia player Ben Simmons, who is notorious for his free-throw troubles.

That robot is a better shooter than 3x All-Star Ben Simmons— Bam Adebayo Burner Account (@AdebayoBurner) July 25, 2021

While CUE is getting some attention, the robot isn’t the finest three-point shooter the world has ever seen. At the age of 71, American podiatrist Tom Amberry established the world record for humans with 2,750 consecutive shots in 1993. Ted St. Martin of Jacksonville, Fla., set the record for the most consecutive days with 5,221 in 1996 and still maintains it today. Others have accomplished a variety of basketball shooting feats, including some while blindfolded.

However, another device gave the CUE a run for its money in the race to be the audience’s favourite Olympic robot. On Sunday, the match ball was transported to the 50-meter line by a remote-controlled “Tiny Bus" during the Rugby 7s opening between Fiji and Japan.

Toyota’s humanoid is unable to dribble or dunk. So, no, basketball players are not in threat of being replaced by machines. Not yet, at any rate.

Keywords-

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here