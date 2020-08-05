Traces of Poop Marks from Space Lead to Discovery of New Penguin Colonies in Antarctica

In a new discovery, satellite images have revealed the existence of 11 previously unknown penguin colonies in and around Antarctica increasing the number of known colonies by 20 per cent.

The discovery was possible by tracing the distinct red-brown guano (penguin excretion) patches of the emperor penguins, which is left on the ice, reports The Guardian.

Surprisingly two colonies were found off the coast of Antarctica on sea ice anchored to ice bergs, locations which have not been spotted earlier. This led to the belief that these colonies are comprised of emperor penguins, because only this species can breed on the sea ice, making themselves more vulnerable to climate crisis.

These colonies have been estimated to house around few hundreds of penguins, which is less than the average population of colonies. But this discovery have increased the total population of emperor penguins by 5-10 per cent.

However, scientists have stated that all the new colonies are in areas that are at risk and will be the “canaries in the coal mine” with global warming increasingly affecting Antarctica.

“The [new colonies] are an exciting discovery,” said lead researcher Peter Fretwell, at the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) further adding, “Whilst this is good news, the colonies are small and so only take the overall population count up to just over half a million penguins.”

Another researcher said that these new breeding sites are in locations, where the population of emperor penguins have been suggested to decline.

As per the report, previous studies have estimated that 90% of known colonies will be lost by the end of the century if there's no action taken to cut the greenhouse gas emissions that drive global heating.

Researchers have said that next time it would direct satellites with higher resolutions that will enable the counting of the penguins in the colonies.