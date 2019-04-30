WATCH: Traffic Comes to a Halt As Anaconda Crosses Highway in Brazil

Traffic came to a grinding halt as a giant anaconda leisurely crawled across a busy road in Brazil. A video of the bizarre incident which took place near the city of Porto Velho was shared online by a user named Italo Nascimento Fernandes.The 10-feet long snake was spotted by commuters on the BR-364 highway. The viral video clip shows them stopping their vehicles or driving around the massive snake which crawled over the partition wall in the middle of the highway to disappear into the bushes on the other side.Several motorists got out of their cars to direct traffic so that the anaconda wouldn’t get run over, according to Rondoniaovivo.com.Apparently, the same anaconda was seen crossing the highway last Saturday as well but “gave up because of the traffic and returned to the stream.”Biologist Flavio Terassini told Brazilian news website G1 Globo that the snake could have wandered onto the road in search of food.“These snakes can appear in the urban area in search of food, which are small rodents, and in the city they can feed on dogs and even cats, so it’s good to be careful not to leave the trash in the yard because these animals can smell the rodents or these animals and come close to homes, especially in the rainy season,” Terassini told the website.Anacondas can grow up to 550 pounds and up to more than 29 feet. They live in swamps, marshes, and slow-moving streams, mainly in the tropical rain forests of the Amazon and Orinoco basins.