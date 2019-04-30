English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WATCH: Traffic Comes to a Halt As Anaconda Crosses Highway in Brazil
The viral video clip shows people stopping their vehicles or driving around the massive snake which crawled over the partition wall in the middle of the highway to disappear into the bushes on the other side.
The viral video clip shows people stopping their vehicles or driving around the massive snake which crawled over the partition wall in the middle of the highway to disappear into the bushes on the other side.
Loading...
Traffic came to a grinding halt as a giant anaconda leisurely crawled across a busy road in Brazil. A video of the bizarre incident which took place near the city of Porto Velho was shared online by a user named Italo Nascimento Fernandes.
The 10-feet long snake was spotted by commuters on the BR-364 highway. The viral video clip shows them stopping their vehicles or driving around the massive snake which crawled over the partition wall in the middle of the highway to disappear into the bushes on the other side.
Several motorists got out of their cars to direct traffic so that the anaconda wouldn’t get run over, according to Rondoniaovivo.com.
Apparently, the same anaconda was seen crossing the highway last Saturday as well but “gave up because of the traffic and returned to the stream.”
Biologist Flavio Terassini told Brazilian news website G1 Globo that the snake could have wandered onto the road in search of food.
“These snakes can appear in the urban area in search of food, which are small rodents, and in the city they can feed on dogs and even cats, so it’s good to be careful not to leave the trash in the yard because these animals can smell the rodents or these animals and come close to homes, especially in the rainy season,” Terassini told the website.
Anacondas can grow up to 550 pounds and up to more than 29 feet. They live in swamps, marshes, and slow-moving streams, mainly in the tropical rain forests of the Amazon and Orinoco basins.
The 10-feet long snake was spotted by commuters on the BR-364 highway. The viral video clip shows them stopping their vehicles or driving around the massive snake which crawled over the partition wall in the middle of the highway to disappear into the bushes on the other side.
Several motorists got out of their cars to direct traffic so that the anaconda wouldn’t get run over, according to Rondoniaovivo.com.
Apparently, the same anaconda was seen crossing the highway last Saturday as well but “gave up because of the traffic and returned to the stream.”
Biologist Flavio Terassini told Brazilian news website G1 Globo that the snake could have wandered onto the road in search of food.
“These snakes can appear in the urban area in search of food, which are small rodents, and in the city they can feed on dogs and even cats, so it’s good to be careful not to leave the trash in the yard because these animals can smell the rodents or these animals and come close to homes, especially in the rainy season,” Terassini told the website.
Anacondas can grow up to 550 pounds and up to more than 29 feet. They live in swamps, marshes, and slow-moving streams, mainly in the tropical rain forests of the Amazon and Orinoco basins.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: In The Battle For Mumbai, it's BJP - Shiv Sena Vs Congress - NCP
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: In The Battle For Mumbai, it's BJP - Shiv Sena Vs Congress - NCP
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- SOTY 2 Actresses Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria Stun as 'Dream Catchers' on Hello Magazine Cover
- Apple iPad Mini (2019) Review: An iPad That Has no Competition, Except From Your Smartphone
- Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth's Wedding Gets Postponed, Actress Returns to US: Report
- Catch The Cricket Fever With These Five Diverse Cricket Games On Android
- How Much do You Pay For a Multi TV Subscription From Tata Sky, Dish TV, Airtel Digital TV and D2H?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results