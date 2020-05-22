'Running their Cars over Coronavirus': Traffic Jams on Delhi Roads Despite Lockdown Norms Anger Netizens

After the Centre extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31, many states, including Delhi, eased many restrictions like opening up the public transport.

For instance, in West Bengal and Delhi, buses and taxis have been allowed to ply with limit on the number of passengers. Following these relaxations, two days back, huge queues of cars were seen on the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) highway and check-points creating a lot of buzz with the viral images.

In another recent viral post report by ANI, images showed the extreme traffic congestion around ITO, Delhi today. The images show a jam packed traffic right beneath a post showing the direction towards Rajiv chowk and Pragati Maidan.





Heavy traffic congestion seen at ITO in Delhi. #lockdown pic.twitter.com/lsDvnPpMNH

— ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020

The images went on to create a lot of stir among netizens, who quite didn't appreciate the way the social distancing norms are being defied as people are thronging on the streets following the relaxation.



They were supposed to fight corona virus.. and they are doing it by running their cars over the corona virus.. roadies salute to traffic corona warriors! — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) May 22, 2020













Lockdown has become a joke now. — Rohit Mishra (@Rohit_comment) May 22, 2020









No one is surprised.

— Kanika Thakur (@CynicCompulsive) May 22, 2020