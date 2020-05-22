BUZZ

1-MIN READ

'Running their Cars over Coronavirus': Traffic Jams on Delhi Roads Despite Lockdown Norms Anger Netizens

(Image credit: ANI)

(Image credit: ANI)

The images went on to create a lot of stir among netizens, who quite didn't appreciate the way the social distancing norms are being defied

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 22, 2020, 5:19 PM IST
After the Centre extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31, many states, including Delhi, eased many restrictions like opening up the public transport.

For instance, in West Bengal and Delhi, buses and taxis have been allowed to ply with limit on the number of passengers. Following these relaxations, two days back, huge queues of cars were seen on the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) highway and check-points creating a lot of buzz with the viral images.

In another recent viral post report by ANI, images showed the extreme traffic congestion around ITO, Delhi today. The images show a jam packed traffic right beneath a post showing the direction towards Rajiv chowk and Pragati Maidan.


The images went on to create a lot of stir among netizens, who quite didn't appreciate the way the social distancing norms are being defied as people are thronging on the streets following the relaxation.








