Traffic Cop Applauded for Celebrating Upset Teen's Birthday With a Cake on Thailand Street
The traffic cop went to a nearby store to buy a piece of cake and candles for the speeding teen. In fact, the officer even consoled the birthday boy and sent him off with a warning.
Screenshot from video uploaded by P'Pee Jedsada / Facebook.
A police officer in Thailand is winning hearts online for spreading happiness.
Cops are generally associated with discipline and strictness. However, a cop has grabbed everyone's attention with his thoughtful gesture.
The video in case, which is 27 seconds long, detailed interaction between the police officer and a teenager. The teen was stopped by the cop for speeding.
However, when the cop discovered the reason behind the young boy’s reckless behavior, he devised a plan. The offending teen was upset because his family had forgotten his birthday. Enraged by the feeling of getting neglected, the teen stormed out his house without carrying his helmet or driving license, reported Times Now.
Watch the video below which will surely leave you moist-eyed:
On getting pulled up by the police, the boy accepted what he had done and broke into tears.
Upon understanding his situatuin, the policeman, identified as Kanokpan Putthapong, celebrated his birthday on the Thailand street.
Putthapong went to a nearby store to buy a piece of cake and candles for the teen. In fact, the cop even consoled the birthday boy and sent him off with a warning.
