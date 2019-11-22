Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Traffic Cop Applauded for Celebrating Upset Teen's Birthday With a Cake on Thailand Street

The traffic cop went to a nearby store to buy a piece of cake and candles for the speeding teen. In fact, the officer even consoled the birthday boy and sent him off with a warning.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 22, 2019, 2:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Traffic Cop Applauded for Celebrating Upset Teen's Birthday With a Cake on Thailand Street
Screenshot from video uploaded by P'Pee Jedsada / Facebook.

A police officer in Thailand is winning hearts online for spreading happiness.

Cops are generally associated with discipline and strictness. However, a cop has grabbed everyone's attention with his thoughtful gesture.

The video in case, which is 27 seconds long, detailed interaction between the police officer and a teenager. The teen was stopped by the cop for speeding.

However, when the cop discovered the reason behind the young boy’s reckless behavior, he devised a plan. The offending teen was upset because his family had forgotten his birthday. Enraged by the feeling of getting neglected, the teen stormed out his house without carrying his helmet or driving license, reported Times Now.

Watch the video below which will surely leave you moist-eyed:

On getting pulled up by the police, the boy accepted what he had done and broke into tears.

Upon understanding his situatuin, the policeman, identified as Kanokpan Putthapong, celebrated his birthday on the Thailand street.

Putthapong went to a nearby store to buy a piece of cake and candles for the teen. In fact, the cop even consoled the birthday boy and sent him off with a warning.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram