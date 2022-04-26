Traffic Cop Joins Man Dancing to 'Janu Meri Jaan' on Road, Gets Internet's Cheers

The job of a traffic cop is quite tough. No matter what type of weather it is their role is to stand and control the traffic. However, in the midst of the frantic duty, a cop manages to find some time to have some fun. A humorous dancing video featuring a traffic cop and a man has just gone viral on the internet. Dipanshu Kabra, an IPS officer, posted this video on Twitter of the two performing impressive dance moves to Amitabh Bachchan and Parveen Babi's song 'Janu Meri Jaan.'

Dipanshu captioned the video “Aise pal public police friendship ke khubsurat udaharan hai. #DancingCop #DancingWithCop.”

Take a peek at the video here:

Soon after the video went viral it gathered more than 23,000 views and many amusing comments. “Some enjoyment between so much pressure work of duty on police officers,” one of the users commented along with laughing emojis,

😂👌👌 some enjoyment between so much pressure work of duty on police officers👍👍 — Mayank Singh (@MayankS40156341) April 25, 2022

Another user, who has met the traffic cop in the above video, said, “I have actually met him. Great person by Values too. He really changed the way traffic police work. In fact, he is an inspiration to others as well. Full of energy. One must see the way he manages traffic. Aur mazal ho kisi ki koi inke aage signal tod.”

I have actually met him. Great person by Values too. He really changed the way traffic police works. Infact he is inspiration to others as well. Full of energy. One must see the way he manages traffic. Aur mazal ho kisi ki koi inke aage signal tod. — Only INDIAN (@OmPraka93729208) April 25, 2022

Let's have a look at some more comments.

👌👌👌bhut khoob sahab 🙏🙏🙏😊😊😊😊😊cha gye chacha ji to 😊 — Dayalveer singh (@Dayalveersingh6) April 26, 2022

Kya gadar dance hai sir — Yatish Jatav (@JatavYatish) April 25, 2022

😊👍👍 बढ़िया ठुमके लगाए अंकल जी ने — shivani vashistha (@Shivani_Mzn) April 25, 2022

A 38-year-old Mumbai cop became the buzz on social media last year after his dance video went viral. Amol Yashwant Kamble, who was dancing after work, had his talent discovered after posting one of his dance videos on Instagram. The police officer dancing to the song 'Aya Hain Raja' from the film Appu Raja drew a lot of attention that landed him in the spotlight.

