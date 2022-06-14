Traffic Policeman Comes to Rescue of Kid Who Fell from Rickshaw, Earns Praises Online

A video of an alert traffic policeman saving a child’s life from a near-fatal accident is earning praise on social media. Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan shared the CCTV footage of the nail-biting incident on Sunday. The traffic policeman, who has been identified as Sunder Lal, has been lauded for his prompt action in saving a child’s life.

A few moments in the 16-second clip, a child is seen falling onto the road from a moving e-rickshaw. Upon spotting the kid, Sunder, who is seen controlling the traffic on the road, runs towards the child. A private bus can also be seen approaching the spot. Luckily, it halts in the nick of time, allowing the traffic police officer to cross the road. Sunder swiftly grabs the child and hands him over to a woman (most likely the child’s mother) who steps down from the same e-rickshaw.

Watch the viral video here:

Shared on June 12, the clip has so far amassed over a million views and tons of reactions from internet users.

A couple of users even appreciated the bus driver who stopped his vehicle just in time. “To his credit, the traffic policeman went for the child at the risk of getting mowed down by the bus. The bus driver was judicious. The traffic policeman was brave and judicious,” another tweeted.

“The traffic police jawan did exemplary work by putting his life at risk to save the child, but it’s the quick reflex action of bus driver-applying emergency brake which saved both the traffic police jawan and the child,” a third tweeted.

A couple of days ago, Indian Army soldiers received praise for saving the life of an 18-month-old boy who got stuck in a borewell in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district.

