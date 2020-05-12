Train, Bus Commuters More Optimistic about Travelling Post Covid; Domestic Air Travellers More Jittery

New Delhi: As India looks ahead to ease lockdown restrictions with some people being jittery about the scenario, train and bus commuters are more optimistic about travelling in the next three months as compared to air travelers, a report has suggested.

The survey, ‘Decoding inter-city traveler sentiments post COVID’ conducted by ‘IntrCity RailYatri’, said that a large number of travelers are stranded in the ‘wrong’ cities due to to the sudden timing of the lockdown. Over 31% Indians have expressed the desire to reach home at the soonest.

According to the survey, 38% travelers displayed a high level of optimism regarding the return to normalcy, while around 35% were unsure and 25% of the participants believe that it will be a while before life goes back to the way it was.

As the lockdown hit the international travel, dampening travel plans, over 70% participants of the survey indicated drop in their planned holidays this year.

"Due to covid-19 pandemic, consumer sentiments and preference have changed drastically, health safety becoming the priority for everyone. Going forward there will be no single path to reinvention however, businesses will be able to succeed by prioritizing three key levers of change: Hygiene& Sanitization, Social Distancing and leveraging technology,” Mr Manish Rathi, CEO of the IntrCity RailYatri said.

