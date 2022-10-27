Train Compartments Get Uninvited Showers Due to Broken Tap, Video Goes Viral

The internet is the perfect place to be if you’re searching for a good laugh. In a similar vein, footage of a faulty water tap in a railway station in India has gone viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. The video, posted on the micro-blogging platform Twitter by user Abhy, showed a broken tap jet-setting water inside an oncoming train. Passengers are left shocked at the sudden showers inside the train compartments, with several trying to move out of the way.

The video was posted with the caption: “Indian railways at your service”, along with a laughing emoji. Take a look at the hilarious footage here.

Indian railways at your service 😂 pic.twitter.com/fEL65NFjHs — Abhy (@craziestlazy) October 26, 2022

In the 30-second video, the water from the broken drinking water tap can be seen gushing out as people on the platform scampered to try and avoid getting drenched. However, an oncoming train and its passengers bore much of the discomfort from the tap.

The water flow got directly into the train through windows, thus leaving the passengers inside the train startled and confused.

While the video invited hysterically funny reactions from Twitter users, one can’t help but point out the abject wastage of drinking water in the footage. One user wrote: “Holi ki taiyaari” (Preparations for Holi) while a second user commented: “Should have done something to save water and others instead of making a video.” A third user wrote: “What is Indian railways doing?? Where are the responsible guys?”

Meanwhile, several people pointed out that it’s not possible for the Railways to always keep a check on such incidents. Twitter users highlighted the fact that people should have a bit of civic sense and handle public property carefully. One user wrote: “Of course it’s hilarious, but the public using the taps in such a way, they get spoilt. How much can the railways keep an eye out for minor things like keeping surroundings tidy in stations or in coaches, bathroom usage, and spitting? People should have civic sense too.” A second user said: “Instead of tweeting try to rectify; don’t blame the government for everything.”

