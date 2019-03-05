English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Train To Malgudi: You Can Now Visit RK Narayan's Fictional Railway Station in Real Life
Remember the small fictional town of Malgudi from RK Narayan's stories? You can now visit its railway station in real life.
Remember the small fictional town of Malgudi from RK Narayan's stories? You can now visit its railway station in real life.
Loading...
If you are an Indian kid who grew up in the 90's, there is a major chance you would have read about Swami and his friends, set in the fictional South Indian town of Malgudi.
What author R.K. Narayan created in 'Malgudi Days' may have been just a fictional place, with no proper geo-tagged location, but the place had a magical real-ness to it.
When you read about Swaminathan or Swami, or Thannappa, you believed that they existed in a city, which was set in a very similar setting to every other small Indian town you knew.
When Narayan described the train pulling into Malgudi, bringing with it a new set of characters, you looked forward to getting off the train with them and meeting the people on the platform.
And now, this may be a reality.
While 'Malgudi' in itself continues to remain fictional, a railway station in Karnataka is set to become 'Malgudi' soon.
Arasalu railway station, which is 34km from Shivamogga town and is located in Hosanagar taluk, in Karnataka has got the go-ahead from the government to be renamed 'Malgudi.'
But Arasalu isn't just any random train station. It has special significance. This is where director-actor Shankar Nag filmed Malgudi Days movies after the famed television series.
'Malgudi Days' itself is based on the collection of short stories by R.K. Narayan, and the fictional universe is spread across books like, 'A Tiger for Malgudi' and 'Swami and Friends.'
Along with just being renamed, Arasalu railway station will also have a restoration project, with the South Western Railway investing an estimated cost of Rs 1.3 crore into its development.
The old railway station building where the film was shot is in a state of ruination. Plans of turning it into a railway museum are also underway.
This is where the station set to be renamed is located.
Master Manjunath, who played the role of Swami, told Times of India that renaming the station after the series is a welcome development.
"Arasalu railway station was perfectly suited to recreate British-era scenes. The first shot was taken on the right platform. When the train returned after 20 minutes, the second shot was done in the opposite platform," he added.
Currently, five trains pass through the station, and only one makes the halt.
What author R.K. Narayan created in 'Malgudi Days' may have been just a fictional place, with no proper geo-tagged location, but the place had a magical real-ness to it.
When you read about Swaminathan or Swami, or Thannappa, you believed that they existed in a city, which was set in a very similar setting to every other small Indian town you knew.
When Narayan described the train pulling into Malgudi, bringing with it a new set of characters, you looked forward to getting off the train with them and meeting the people on the platform.
And now, this may be a reality.
While 'Malgudi' in itself continues to remain fictional, a railway station in Karnataka is set to become 'Malgudi' soon.
Arasalu railway station, which is 34km from Shivamogga town and is located in Hosanagar taluk, in Karnataka has got the go-ahead from the government to be renamed 'Malgudi.'
But Arasalu isn't just any random train station. It has special significance. This is where director-actor Shankar Nag filmed Malgudi Days movies after the famed television series.
'Malgudi Days' itself is based on the collection of short stories by R.K. Narayan, and the fictional universe is spread across books like, 'A Tiger for Malgudi' and 'Swami and Friends.'
Along with just being renamed, Arasalu railway station will also have a restoration project, with the South Western Railway investing an estimated cost of Rs 1.3 crore into its development.
The old railway station building where the film was shot is in a state of ruination. Plans of turning it into a railway museum are also underway.
This is where the station set to be renamed is located.
Master Manjunath, who played the role of Swami, told Times of India that renaming the station after the series is a welcome development.
"Arasalu railway station was perfectly suited to recreate British-era scenes. The first shot was taken on the right platform. When the train returned after 20 minutes, the second shot was done in the opposite platform," he added.
Currently, five trains pass through the station, and only one makes the halt.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kangana Ranaut on Not Releasing Indian Films in Pakistan: It's Almost Insignificant Territory
- Is Sonam Kapoor Upset With Cousin Arjun Kapoor's Alleged Relationship With Malaika Arora?
- India vs Australia: In Numbers | Captain Finch Battling Woeful Form as World Cup Looms
- Huawei Confirms Watch GT is Coming to India, But Not When And How Much it Will Cost; Yet But We Are Excited
- High Society: Domestic Goddess Martha Stewart to Advise Cannabis Company
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results