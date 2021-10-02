Trainer Shows How To Keep Your Self-defense Game Strong Even With Acrylic Nails On

A self-defense trainer named Robin has come up with amazing self-defense hacks using acrylic nails.

In a series of videos uploaded on his Instagram account that goes by the name ‘dutchintheusa,’ Robin demonstrates ways to protect oneself and is wearing turquoise blue acrylic nails.

In the first video, Robin showcases ways to throw a punch at the attacker with acrylics on. In the caption, he wrote, “Throwing a punch with acrylics on.” The trainer advises using the base of the palm and the side of the hand to administer a blow on the attacker, rather than folding hands in a fist.

Watch:

People, especially women, applauded the efforts made by Robin to demonstrate these self-defense hacks. One user wrote, “Thank you for taking the time to consider this and for giving the time to do this.” Another wrote, “I love that you came up with a solution to the problem instead of saying ‘just don’t wear acrylics.’ Thank you for this.” Many users applauded Robin for his choice of nails’ colour. He also got compliments on how good the nails look on him.

In another video, Robin demonstrates how to open handcuffs with the help of a pin while wearing acrylic nails. This video was followed by a how-to of escaping from zip ties. The effort by this self-defense teacher was appreciated by netizens, including people who wear acrylic nails.

To all the kings and queens, you can now be fierce and fashionable at the same time!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.