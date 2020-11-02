Transforming Scrap into Art: Kolkata is Getting India's First 'Tyre Park', One of a Kind Installation

A unique set of art installation is all set to come up in the middle of Kolkata. With an aim to turn waste into art, the first such 'Tyre park' has been conceptualised and built by the West Bengal State Transport Department to provide an artsy distraction at the Esplanade Bus Depot in the city. Various discarded items including vehicle tyres from depots of the Transport Corporation has been given a colourful lease of life by the employees of the transport corporation, a News18 bangla report said.

"The idea behind the park is that waste can be converted into art. Nothing is waste and can be art and that is a message with which a unique Tyre Park is coming up in Kolkata,” an official with the transport corporation said.

State Transport Corporation MD Rajnabir Singh Kapur said that swings, chairs, tables and other things are being made by cutting tires and the employees are building it themselves when they have time. Scrap tyres, lying as waste in various bus depots, have been reworked and converted to colourful shapes by the in-house team of WBTC.

Authorities said that the idea behind doing this was to make something creative out of all the discarded tyres which usually pile up at the bus depots and for lack of proper disposal, especially during rains, cause germs to infest and even spread disease. To avoid that and optimise use of these waste, workers came up with this unique idea.

Many of these discarded tyres have been cut up to make chairs, tables, waste bins and many such interesting decors for the park. Keeping in mind the theme, several of the tyres have been painted with images of trams, buses, yellow taxis. Several of the pained tyres have some of the city's symbolic structures painted on them including the Howrah bridge and others.

The authorities said the park will also cater to the public with a small café, music and also provide them with a quaint space to sit and experience the park in an otherwise busy areas of the city.

"It will be an island of peace in an otherwise very crowded area," the official said.

The date of launch of the Tyre Park will be announced shortly, Kapur added.

(With inputs from PTI)