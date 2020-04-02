Transgender Community Takes a Hit from Coronavirus Lockdown, Faces Financial Crunches

New Delhi While the nation is locked down against COVID-19, the transgender community is one of the worst hit.

The community which depends largely on begging, sex work and other odd jobs is facing closure of social spaces, which in turn is leading them to a financial crunch.

Speaking to IANS, a member of Love Life Society, working on the welfare of transgenders, said, "Our community works on the Toli Badhai system, but since the lockdown, our members can't go out."

Similarly, a significant number is engaged in begging and sex work too, but that too is disrupted. "This situation is causing a great financial crunch," said the Love Life Society member.

"Our main focus right now is to adhere to the Prime Minister's word that everyone should stay in their homes and we are making all possible attempts so that our community members adhere to the instructions. We are also making efforts to provide essential food and medication to our members," she said.

The country has reported 1637 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far, since the first case was reported on January 30 in Kerala's Thrissur.

Of 1637, at least 1,466 people are currently affected by the highly contagious COVID-19 disease, 132 people have recovered and discharged from hospitals while 38 people have lost their lives. One person migrated from the country.