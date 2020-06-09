BUZZ

'Transgender Women are Women': Daniel Radcliffe Slams JK Rowling over Transphobic Tweets

A file photo of Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe.

Radcliffe apologised to Harry Potter fans who felt that their 'experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished' after Rowling's comments.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 9, 2020, 11:02 AM IST
"Transgender women are women," Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe wrote in response to author JK Rowling's transphobic tweets. "Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I," Radcliffe wrote in an article on Monday.

"‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?" Rowling tweeted earlier suggesting only women mensurated. She continued her transphobic rant "The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women - ie, to male violence - ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences - is a nonsense."

Radcliffe apologised to Harry Potter fans who "feel that their experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished". "I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you."

He began with writing that his response to Rowling's tweets does not indicate any in-fighting between the two.

"While Jo is unquestionably responsible for the course my life has taken, as someone who has been honored to work with and continues to contribute to The Trevor Project for the last decade, and just as a human being, I feel compelled to say something at this moment,"he wrote.


