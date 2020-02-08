Take the pledge to vote

Translator, Dictionary or GPS Device? Air Purifier on Shashi Tharoor's Neck Fuels Guessing Game

When a netizen asked Tharoor if he ever smoked, the Congress MP instantly said 'never'.

February 8, 2020
Translator, Dictionary or GPS Device? Air Purifier on Shashi Tharoor's Neck Fuels Guessing Game
Congress's Shashi Tharoor later clarified that the device was actually a mini air purifier | Image credit: Twitter

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's popularity on Twitter is unrivaled by many a politician in India. And proving it is a recent interaction that the Thiruvananthapuram MP had with a curious netizen.

On February 7, a Twitter user shared a zoomed in image of Tharoor on the microblogging site and asked a very pertinent question: "What is this Device Tharoorji?" He was referring to a small, mobile-phone like device that was casually hanging around Tharoor's neck.

The question stumped Twitter and many started guessing what the device could be. Some joked that it was a GPS device while others guessed it was a portable English dictionary.

Not one to waste time when it comes to tweets, Tharoor quickly responded with an explanation. "An air purifier (negative ioniser)," the MP wrote, further adding "Delhi’s air is pretty unbreathable. I don’t need it in Thiruvananthapuram".

For the uninitiated, the negative ionisers are devices that use high-voltage to change the molecular composition of air. Sych a purifier actively cleans the air by removing polluting particles from the air in its vicinity. The technology is similar to the one used in several other bigger air purifiers.

Following the explanation, another Twitter user asked Tharoor if he smoked to which the former international diplomat replied, "never" though he accepted that he did once try a cigar in Havana, Cuba, so as not to appear "terribly prudish".

"Never even been tempted. I tried a cigar once at the famous Copacabana Club in Havana, Cuba, because not to have a cigar in Cuba seemed terribly prudish. Left a vile taste in my mouth for days," Tharoor wrote.

