Transparent Glass Made from Wood Could Soon Become a Reality. But is it Energy-efficient?

Science fiction may soon become reality as wood could replace the clear glass panes in our homes. Researchers and engineers are now turning to wood as an energy-efficient alternative material to make glass.

According to a New York Post report, researchers at the Forest Products Laboratory (FPL), a research arm of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), have come up with a wood-based material which is as thin and transparent as glass. The newly developed product is much lighter, more durable and energy-efficient.

FPL researcher Junyong Zhu in co-collaboration with scientists from the University of Maryland and University of Colorado, developed the new transparent wood material that may replace the traditional glass window pane. Their study also pointed out that transparent wood has the potential to outperform glass currently used in construction in nearly every way.

Usually, traditional glass is the most common material used in window construction and it comes with a costly economic and ecological price. The report also mentioned that glass is also costly to produce and creates a burden of close to 25,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year.

Now, transparent wood is emerging as one of the most promising materials of the future, and may be a boon for both the building and homeowners. Glass transfers heat quickly which leads to higher energy bills as warm air escapes through the window panes during the winter.

The research team was able to create transparent wood when they treated a low-density balsa tree with hydrogen peroxide that rids it of nearly all visibility. The reformed wood pulp was then penetrated with a synthetic polymer called polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) that resulted in a product which was virtually transparent.

The scientists are confident that switching to transparent wood could prove to be cost-efficient as well. The new material is approximately five times more thermally efficient than glass, cutting energy costs effectively.

As it is made from a sustainable, renewable resource with low carbon emissions. It’s a win-win for all as it is also compatible with existing industrial processing equipment, hence making the transition into manufacturing an easy prospect.