Transsexual Doctor Found Begging in Tamil Nadu, Cops Help Her Realise Dream of Opening a Clinic

A young transsexual doctor found in the company of transgenders and begging on the streets of this temple town was rescued by the police who are now helping her open a clinic. The transsexual, who did not want her name to be

revealed, hopes to move the Medical Council of India for making appropriate changes in the records, and open the clinic to resume medical practice soon.

This young doctor who graduated from the Madurai Government Medical College in 2018, was ostracized by her

family for undergoing sex transformation to became a woman.

Her profession almost came to an end when she was sacked from a hospital, where she was working for a year, after the sex change surgery.

"At first I didnt believe that she was a doctor. She broke down and insisted that she possessed a medical degree

but it was on her earlier name," said Thilagar Thidal police inspector G Kavitha, who rounded up a group of transgenders for reportedly begging and troubling traders here, recently.

The police, after verifying the documents, got in touch with the doctors from Madurai Medical College, and corroborated the fact that the transsexual doctor, was a male in college.

Only recently she landed in the midst of transgenders to beg as she had no means to sustain herself, after being sacked from a hospital here.

The surprised inspector then took up the case of the transsexual doctor with her superiors, to extend all possible

help. For her part inspector Kavitha provided her a stethoscope and a doctors coat.

Kalki Subramaniam, a noted transgender activist said, "I don't see any problem in changing her records with the MCI

(updating the gender change). Her rights can't be denied." As a first step she has to notify the name and gender change in the gazette which would help her go ahead with the rest of the process to establish her new identity, she said.