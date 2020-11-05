Trash-ion? This New York Designer Uses Textile Waste to Create Eco-friendly New Designs

A designer based in Brooklyn takes the concepts of sustainability seriously. Daniel Silverstein, who works for his own label known as the Zero Waste Daniel creates clothing from bits, reusing and recycling everything he can. These include endless bins of fabric scraps, not like the trash bins filled with useless but storage bins that preserve each and every bit of unused textile. The team of Zero Waste Daniel creatively adds them into a piece of upcycled fashion for the future. Instead of destroying bolts of leftover fabric stock, Daniel has an eye to reuse, and sometimes sell at discounted prices.

For him, the surplus fabric is treasure because he believes what happens to the material that goes into apparel making is not a matter of joke. The creator of eco-friendly non-gender clothing uses pre-consumer waste from the garment industry and creates stunning and bold designs. He has been trying to make the textile world cleaner and less polluted for years with his innovative approach.

Daniel recently shared an interesting video on the official Instagram handle of Zero Waste Daniel. The clip comprises a montage of selected images that captures the scrap to design process conducted by the designer.

The message in the caption space reads, "There’s an overabundance of textile scraps out there. They can be hard to find and labour intensive to collect. Once they are collected, we sort them and join them into new textile I call ‘ReRoll’.... that’s when the real work begins, Design!"

The step by step process begins with the collection of textile waste or fabric scraps. The bits are then put together to make new designs out of them. Finally, leftovers are used to bring life to the ultimate designer piece.

The video is rapidly becoming popular on the photo-sharing platform by amassing nearly 30,000 views. Posted on October 27, the clip has also garnered huge interest that is seen with over 30,000 double-taps and several comments.

An inspired Instagram user commented, “Amazing work! You inspired me to keep my scrap fabrics for something else. Thank you!” Another praised said, “This is so good you’re doing such an amazing work.”