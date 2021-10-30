Travel Firm, Hotel Dupe Chandigarh Couple With Fake Balcony-View Pics; Fined Rs 27,000

A Shimla based travel agency and a Manali hotel have been instructed by the Chandigarh Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, to pay Rs 27,302 to a UT resident, for “misrepresenting" the view from the hotel balcony. As per an Indian Express report, the complainant claimed that this incident has spoiled their honeymoon. The commission observed that, “honeymoon holds a special place and sentimental value in the lives of newlyweds, who plan in advance, after exploring and surfing various options, and finally make reservations for hotel, travel and other activities as per their requirement and budget", as per the report. The travel firm called “Travel Talkies" and the hotel “The Humsour View" in Manali allegedly charged Rs 30,500 from the complainant for booking a tour package for two couples. Travel Talkies had shared photos of the hotel on WhatsApp, including the balcony view. The report added that when the complainant, his wife and the other couple reached the hotel, they were neither served welcome drinks nor given the expected rooms.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the commission ruled that “… it was but natural for the newlyweds to be sulking and feeling cheated if the promised services were not provided. Hence, the complainant was well within his right to make alternative arrangements on his own in another hotel". The complainant, Manjeet Saini from Chandigarh’s Sector 15, alleged that the hotel had flatly refused to provide the rooms that had been promised, for which the two couples had to arrange their stay in another hotel and pay Rs 18,000 to that end. According to Indian Express, they also had to shell out Rs 9,500 for taxi services.

The Indian Express reported that the commission expounded on the sentimental value of honeymoons for couples. It stated that couples often share photographs from their romantic getaway together, which serves a nostalgic purpose in their lives. This was the reason for which, as stated earlier, the couples were right to feel cheated as the WhatsApp pictures of the balcony view were a “farce". Saini had completed the hotel bookings and paid the advance amount, having been lured in by the fake photographs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.