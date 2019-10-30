Travel Writer Caught Faking Baby Bump to Avoid Fee for Extra Luggage at Airport

Travellers flying by an airplane can do anything to save those extra bucks needed for extra luggage. There are several stories, which surface online about wearing too many clothes and jackets to avoid the extra luggage weight.

Now, there has been a new attempt made to avoid paying the overweight luggage fee. Rebecca Andrews came up with a plan, which she thought was totally fool-proof: fake a baby bump in order to conceal some of her heaviest items in her clothes.

Andrews, who is a travel writer, wrote an article on how she “fight the system” by not paying an extra $41 dollar fee for extra baggage to Australia’s Jetstar airline. The article was published last week in Escape.

In the article, Andrews explained the steps to come up with a baby bump that looks real. As per her recommendations, one should opt to wrap ‘smallest but heaviest items’ in a fabric, which can easily ‘slide down your front.’

The article further added she made the bundle look like a baby bump and hid her laptop underneath her back and covered it with clothes.

Nonetheless, despite all the preparation and with a “fool-proof plan”, the plan totally fell apart when the time came for her to actually board the flight. “Collectively, they weighed my bag, and with smiles gave me the all clear. But as I walked my fake-pregnant a— down the gangway, I dropped my ticket and made a noise. So they all looked at me again,” she wrote.

“As I bent over to pick up the ticket, the shape of my laptop down my back suddenly became apparent.”

Andrews, thereby, confessed most parts of her scheme. She told the airline crew that she “triple-layered to make the carry-on weight and not get charged”.

Jetstar airline spokesperson, in a statement, told Fox News, “While we appreciate the creativity, our team [is] pretty wise to all the tricks,” further saying that, “most of our customers find it more comfortable to pay a little bit more for an extra 3 kilos [nearly 7 pounds] of carry-on.”

Andrews, on the other hand, is determined to try this trick again, despite having to pay the extra baggage fee. “I would do it again and just make sure I was not the last person to board,” she wrote.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.