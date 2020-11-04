Travellers in Karnataka Forced to Drive 80 km Back to Pick the Trash Flung by Them on Road

Two travellers threw a bag of pizza boxes on the road in Karnataka’s Madikeri town but if they knew they would have to travel back 80 km to pick up the litter, they would have perhaps not done it in the first place.

As reported by Bangalore Mirror, Madetira Thimmaiah, General Secretary of the Kodagu Tourism Association, saw the litter at around 2:15 pm on his way home on Friday, October 30.

After seeing garbage on the road again, he felt that his efforts to clean the area were gone for a toss. It should be noted here that Madetira had cleaned the area with help from members of Kadagadalu gram panchayat on Wednesday.

Searching the litter, the general secretary found the phone number of the travellers who had thrown the pizza boxes. He requested them to come back and collect the garbage from the road.

However, the duo had travelled ahead and was out of Kodagu, thus refusing to return. But Madetira was not willing to take ‘no’ for an answer. He asked the local police station to call the young travellers and convince them to come back and pick the garbage but the two didn’t agree.

Finally, a social media campaign was launched and the duo was left embarrassed after they started receiving calls regarding the trash they had tossed on the road. The two travelled back 80 kilometres to pick up the discarded pizza boxes.

However, Madetira feared that they might throw the boxes outside again. To avoid that, they wrote the names and phone numbers of the two friends on the packet as a warning.

Madikeri is a part of the Kodagu district. This district is popularly known as Coorg and is a famous tourist spot in the state of Karnataka. Many travellers from all over the country visit Coorg for its beautiful hills. The area is covered with coffee estates and cardamom gardens.