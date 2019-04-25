Travelling From Mumbai to London in One Hour Will Soon Be Possible

Zooming to London from Mumbai in just 60 minutes may no more be a wild dream but a distinct reality in the coming years. An England based company is endeavoring to launch a hypersonic flight with a speed greatly exceeding the speed of sound.The dream project is soon to be launched by Reaction Engines Limited, based out of Oxfordshire, England.The hypersonic flight project might soon turn into reality if gets executed well. Further, this will be a direct flight, without any layovers, the report added.The yet to be launched hypersonic flight will have the capacity to travel 38800 miles per hour. The company also confirmed that it has successful tested the super-fast flight’s engine cooling system and has not found any glitches so far.While the travelling time is drastically shortened, however, booking ticket for the hypersonic flight and travelling in it, will be expensive, the report added.