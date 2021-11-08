Travis Scott Does the 'Robot' As Police Helps Injured Fan at Astroworld in Viral Video

Things got out of hand during HipHop artist Travis Scott’s performance at Astroworld Festival in Houston on Friday after a massive crowd surge left eight people dead and more than 300 injured, that included a 10-year-old. Founded by Scott in 2018, Astroworld featured his usual high-energy performance style, along with an extended appearance from Drake this year. However, as many as 23 people were hospitalised and more than 300 treated throughout the day. Following the horrific incident, several videos from the concert surfaced on social media where concert attendees spoke about what they witnessed. In one video that has gone viral, some police officials are seen attending to an injured person while Scott is seen performing his robotic dance step on a high-rise stage in the background. Whether or not Scott saw the fan being purportedly resuscitated became a matter of debate on Twitter.

You can’t tell me Travis Scott didn’t see this kid getting resuscitated while he was up there doing the robot #ASTROWORLDFest pic.twitter.com/cjqsiK29BS— damn (@DexterL07617514) November 6, 2021

As the video went viral, people started slamming Scott and organisers for their ignorance.

Another video of the crowd chanting “Stop The Show”… what more could they have done to get someone’s attention??? pic.twitter.com/6n5d6qrJE1— damn (@DexterL07617514) November 6, 2021

He could also definitely see the ambulance trying to get through with people dancing on top.— KI (@KI71315598) November 6, 2021

While it may seem that Scott ignored the injured fans while he was performing, his partner, Kylie Jenner, said otherwise. In an official statement shared on her Instagram story, Kylie, who was at the concert along with the couple’s first child, Stormi, said, “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events."

“And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community, I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show, and in no world would have continued filming or performing. I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted," she added.

