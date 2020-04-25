BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Travis Scott's 'Astronomical' Psychedelic Fortnite Concert Sets New Viewership Record

Travis Scott's 'Astronomical' Psychedelic Fortnite Concert Sets New Viewership Record

The event, called “Astronomical,” is an online psychedelic concert event hosted by Fortnite with Scott.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 25, 2020, 4:32 PM IST
Travis Scott’s Fortnite concert certainly lived up to its name, delivering some astronomical viewership numbers.

The event, called “Astronomical,” is an online psychedelic concert event hosted by Fortnite with Scott, the 27-year-old rapper, appearing as a larger-than-life avatar.

The opener of the five-concert series took place Thursday night, and Epic Games on Friday announced 12.3 million concurrent Fortnite players took part in the event, a record for Fortnite.

DJ Marshmello held the previous record, reportedly at 10.7 million. What’s more, technology and media research firm LightShed reported that an additional 2 million-plus people watched the event on YouTube, Twitch or Mixer.

The second concert took part Friday morning, with another one scheduled for Friday night (midnight ET), and a pair of concerts scheduled for Saturday (11 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET).

