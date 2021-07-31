Treasure hunter finds Anglo-Saxon coin worth Rs 2 crore in UK

A rare Anglo-Saxon coin was found by a treasure hunter with a metal detector at West Dean, on the Wiltshire and Hampshire border in the United Kingdom. It was found last year in March. The Gold Penny, or Mancus of 30 Pence could fetch around £200,000 (Rs 2 crore) in an auction. Reportedly, the coin’s weight is 4.82g and it was stuck in the sand during the time of Ecgberht, King of the West Saxons between 802 and 839.

The diameter of the coin is less than an inch. The coin is expected to fetch a huge amount of money during the auction of coins and historical medals. The auction is scheduled to take place on September 8. The auction will be held by auctioneers Dix Noonan Webb.

According to media reports, the treasure hunter was searching for the treasure for the last 8 years. In search of this coin, he was roaming around Wiltshire and Hampshire border with a metal detector for many years. During the search, he suddenly received an indicator sound in a metal detector from a place.

He excavated the place and found this coin. At first, he thought that it was the button of a shirt that had been gilded. But after a closer inspection, he understood that it was a gold coin.

King’s title Ecgbeorht Rex has been inscribed in the coin around a monogram of the word Saxon.

Peter Preston-Morley, head of the coin department at Dix Noonan Webb has informed that the gold coins of Ecgberht king were completely unknown until this one was found in 2020.

According to a Mirror report, an analysis of the coin was performed in June 2021, where it was observed that the coin was made from “high-purity gold”. It also has small amounts of silver and copper in it.

