'Treat to the Eyes': Srinagar Turns White After Season's First Snowfall Lashes Kashmir Valley

Kashmir Valley looks like a winter wonderland after receiving the first snowfall of the season on Saturday. Residents of Srinagar, Baramulla and other places in Kashmir woke up to two to three inches of snow covering their homes, gardens, cars and streets. The hill stations in Kashmir received more snowfall, about two to three feet.

According to a report by Greater Kashmir, light to moderate snowfall occurred in the plains of the Valley while the regions higher up received heavy snowfall.

An official from the Met department also said that the weather conditions are likely to improve and no heavy snowfall is expected in the region till December 20.

The snowfall disrupted traffic as several major roads had to remain closed, like the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

A fresh snowfall, even just a half inch of it, is always a treat to the eyes.#Kashmir #snowfall pic.twitter.com/Z1V3f31VbU — Mudasir Hassan (@MudasirHassan17) December 12, 2020

#Kashmir plains receive first #snowfall , Today is looking so beautiful whole kashmir . Picture taken by me in early #morning pic.twitter.com/g3JRfISqgz — Saqib khan (@SaqibKhan3952) December 12, 2020

Srinagar city received first snowfall of this winter season on Saturday. Other parts of Kashmir valley also received fresh bout of snowfall. #snowfall #Kashmir @UmarGanie1 @KashPhotoClub pic.twitter.com/PRVlD9EGlt — isuhailhameed (@isuhailhameed) December 12, 2020

A modest attempt to capture outside view from my room. #Srinagar #snowfall pic.twitter.com/ZXuyvU8Nq6 — Adel Wadoo (@tweetfromadel) December 12, 2020

High reaches of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand also received a fresh spell of snowfall on Thursday, while minimum temperatures in plains are likely to drop after the withdrawal of a western disturbance. Delhi and its neighbouring cities are likely to receive light rainfall over the next two days under the influence of a fresh western disturbance passing over the Himalayas, the weather department said.

The minimum temperature in the national capital is also likely to drop by Monday, the IMD said. The minimum temperature in the city settled at 10.9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius.