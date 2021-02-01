Tree Crashes Through Roof of Baby’s Room in US, One-Year-Old Survives Unhurt

A baby miraculously escaped from getting hurt after a tree crashed inside her home in the US state of Georgia. The roof of the home situated was almost fully damaged as a rotten tree dropped on it. At the time this incident happened, one-year-old baby Aasha was in her crib in the apartment situated at Scarborough Lane in the state’s DeKalb County. Recalling the incident, mother of Aasha, Ashlee Johnson said that it was horrifying to see that a tree was about to fall on her baby and she could do nothing about it.

According to a report in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC), the incident happened on the morning of Thursday, January 28. Ashlee was awakened from her sleep after hearing a loud noise at 6 am. Her son Amias Johson was with her and was fine. However, the baby girl was in her crib in another room.

Initially, Ashlee thought that the roof of the room had caved in due to excessive rain. She rushed to Aasha’s room and tried to open the door, however, it seemed jammed. After pushing it, Ashlee was able to open it enough to see that Aasha was in danger. The distraught mother called 911 and help arrived within minutes.

They cut the door open and rescued Aasha out of her crib and back to Ashlee. She was thankful to the DeKalb County fire department for saving her daughter’s life.

The mother of two lost her husband Tiwuan Johnson on February 19, 2020, after he was killed at a gas station in North Hairston Road, reported AJC. The thought of losing her daughter after her husband terrified Ashlee.

Wood and insulation installed at the home fell off after the giant tree crashed through the roof. After this accident, the Johnson family received assistance from the American Red Cross of Georgia. As per the report, they have been given temporary lodging. The family will also be receiving assistance from a Go Fund Me campaign.

From January 25 to till the weekend, DeKalb county received heavy rainfall. A day ago, it also received Winter Storm Warning with other counties such as Kane, McHenry, Grundy, Lasalle and others. In Dekalb county, initially, a winter storm warning was issued. The warning still says that high winds could reduce visibility.

During the weekend, some places received more than one foot of snow in the USA. In the state of Illinois, almost 200 flights have been canceled at the airports in Chicago.