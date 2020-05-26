Trees May Contribute to Global Warming as Carbon dioxide Levels Rise in Atmosphere: Study

A recent study has stated that trees are now largely contributing to the warming of the Arctic circle.

The Arctic is one of the fastest-warming places on the earth and scientists haven't been able to piece together the many factors that play the role in the rise of the temperature. However, a recent study published in Nature Communications has found out how trees are also contributing to global warming and heating up of the environment.

The findings have concluded that as carbon dioxide levels rise in the atmosphere, plants can carry out photosynthesis and other basic life functions at a faster pace, which in turn saves more water in the process.

The less shedding of water in the atmosphere makes the surrounding warmer as the water plants exchange helps in cooling the local temperatures.

According to a report in E&E, study co-author Jin-Soo Kim said, "The influence of plants has been overlooked before. This study highlights the vegetation impacts on Arctic warming under [an] elevated CO2 world."

The study also suggests that the water loss throughout the Northern Hemisphere is warming the areas faster than they would alone from climate change. And this heat is often transferred to the poles through air currents.

In fact, the extra warming may actually contribute to other processes also speeding up Arctic climate change, states the report.