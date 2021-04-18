Trent Boult 'Copying' Jethalal from 'Taarak Mehta' While Chasing the Ball in IPL is Meme Gold

Kiwi pacer Trent Boult’s contribution with the ball for his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians helped the Men in Blue register a 13-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Boult was the pick of the bowlers in the MI camp who scalped three wickets for just 28 runs. With this, Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma, won their second clash in the ongoing IPL 2021 season pushing them on top of the points table with 4 points.

There was, however, a moment during the encounter when Boult bolted towards the boundary rope to stop the ball and ended up making a hilarious mess of it. Boult was fielding outside the circle and tried to stop a drive hit by SRH’s David Warner. He tried everything to stop the ball but ended up losing his balance. This triggered his NZ teammate James Neesham who couldn’t hold himself and ridiculed him on Twitter.

Was he air-swimming? Was he running on a treadmill? Boult was tumbling, Boult was wobbling, Boult had a great fall. All of it was captured on tape and commentators had a hearty laugh watching the replays.

Boult stop copying our legend Jethaiya #SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/9q1FOWhV3b— sahi hain (@lfctarun) April 17, 2021

Similar scenes were witnessed on social media where one Indian fan compared Boult’s antics to a popular TV character Jethalal from the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah show.

While others were busy photoshopping Boult in hilarious scenarios.

Nobody : Trent boult stopping boundary: pic.twitter.com/BO4grsS5MO — Baklol ninja (@Picsart_wale) April 17, 2021

What a goal !! Trent boult pic.twitter.com/8gBjeU76wx— V ! S H W A N A T H (@Vishwanathx17) April 17, 2021

Meanwhile, chasing 151, SRH got off to a solid start but fell apart and were bowled out for 137 in 19.4 overs. Rahul Chahar (3 for 19), Jasprit Bumrah (1 for 14) and Trent Boult (3 for 28) were the stars as SRH choked.

Earlier, SRH restricted Mumbai Indians’ (MI) strong batting line-up to 150 for five in 20 overs.

SRH’s chase was a tale of two halves. They got off to a terrific start, adding 67 for the opening wicket in 7.2 overs. SRH realised that they had to go hard at the top, and did that with Jonny Bairstow and David Warner.

But just when things were looking good, a bizarre dismissal sent Bairstow back. He was hit wicket going too deep in the crease looking to play Krunal Pandya to the leg side. And then, all hell broke loose.

