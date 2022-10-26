Trevor Noah Hilariously Rips Apart Racists Worried Over Rishi Sunak 'Selling' UK to India

As Rishi Sunak becomes the new UK PM, he has some challenges lying ahead of him as the United Kingdom goes through grave economic turmoil. A lot has been said for and against the Conservative Party leader, but Trevor Noah’s bit on the situation has accurately captured the racist aspect of it. “He’s Indian, he’s Hindu, and he’s only 42 years old, which means he’ll probably serve well into his 42-and-a-halves,” the Daily Show host quipped. Sunak is the third UK PM this year.

Calling Sunak the first UK prime minister who is an “absolute snack”, Trevor showed a picture of who he’s up against in that department: Boris Johnson. He then took on the people who are not happy with Sunak taking the spot not because of his policies or personality, but because he is a brown man. He showed a segment from a British radio show, where a speaker said that since most British people are white, they would like to see a white prime minister.

Trevor speaks about “England’s racists”, the voting for Brexit which “directly led” to Rishi Sunak becoming the prime minister. In a bit that got rousing applause, Trevor asked what racist people were afraid of. Were they worried that Sunak might one day walk up to a podium and declare that he was “selling the entire country to India” (in a stereotypical Indian accent)? “That’s right, revenge time you ba******, happy Diwali…”

Meet Rishi Sunak, Britain's new PM who is only 42, meaning he'll probably serve well into his 42-and-a-halves pic.twitter.com/I7fP8Ohi0j — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 25, 2022

Excellent Rishi Sunak edition of The Daily Show! “I am selling the entire country to India, you ********”. Must must watch!! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/1eOPAmgWme — Vineet Tripathi 🕉️🇮🇳 (@TripathiVineet7) October 26, 2022

“Can you IMAGINE if white English people wanted to rule countries where people didn’t look like them?!!” 😄😄😄 https://t.co/rBMnC5S9gp — Cathy Green (@CathyGreen67) October 25, 2022

“Can you imagine if White English people wanted to rule the countries where no one looked like that them?” GOLD! https://t.co/0v267P1Vcj — KratosOfPortugal (@KratosPRT) October 25, 2022

This is delicious in so many ways…until you realise we really are (deservedly) a laughing stock. https://t.co/AZkJtSdhbO — Fionna O'Leary, 🕯🇪🇺 (@fascinatorfun) October 25, 2022

Trevor seems to have won just with that last bit if nothing else, if the comments are anything to go by.

