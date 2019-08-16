Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Trevor Noah Jokes that Trump's Anti-immigrant Rhetoric Is a Facade to Get Melania Deported

The comedian and 'Daily Show' host thinks Trump is worried about the soaring popularity of the First Lady, while he himself struggles to 'get his approval rating over 40%.'

Trending Desk

Updated:August 16, 2019, 5:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Trevor Noah Jokes that Trump's Anti-immigrant Rhetoric Is a Facade to Get Melania Deported
Video grab. (Twitter)
Loading...

Trevor Noah has poked fun at Donald Trump again by joking that the US President’s anti-immigrant rhetoric could actually be a facade for getting his Melania deported from the country.

The comedian and "Daily Show" host thinks Trump is worried about the soaring popularity of the First Lady, while he himself struggles to “get his approval rating over 40%.”

Melania has consistently remained the country's most popular Trump, and personally, I love her too," Noah said on his show on Wednesday.

"We have so much in common. We're both immigrants, neither of us would be here if it weren't for Donald Trump. And, I'm just going to put it out there, we're both style icons."

"But the reason I've been thinking about Melania lately is because in the wake of Trump's recent immigration crackdown, I've started to notice something that's got me really concerned: I think Donald Trump is trying to deport Melania."

Noah then touched upon the alleged rocky relationship between Trump and Melania to take his argument further.

“I don't know, but things haven't exactly been perfect between them. First of all, it's no secret that Melania barely spends any time at the White House. Secondly, when he tries to hold her hand in public, she tries to slap it away like a Slovenian Dikembe Mutombo—you remember that,” he said.

He also referred to Trump’s alleged fling with a porn star as another reason for the purported tension between the US President and his wife.

"I know it sounds crazy; Donald Trump wants to deport his wife? But if you look at all of Trump's immigration policies, right, a lot of people think that he just hates are immigrants. But, when you put them all together you start to notice a pattern. All of his policies seemed to be aimed at his wife. “

Once the clip went viral, netizens flooded Twitter and other social media sites with "#Don'tDeportMelania" posts.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram