Trevor Noah Jokes that Trump's Anti-immigrant Rhetoric Is a Facade to Get Melania Deported
The comedian and 'Daily Show' host thinks Trump is worried about the soaring popularity of the First Lady, while he himself struggles to 'get his approval rating over 40%.'
Video grab. (Twitter)
Trevor Noah has poked fun at Donald Trump again by joking that the US President’s anti-immigrant rhetoric could actually be a facade for getting his Melania deported from the country.
The comedian and "Daily Show" host thinks Trump is worried about the soaring popularity of the First Lady, while he himself struggles to “get his approval rating over 40%.”
Melania has consistently remained the country's most popular Trump, and personally, I love her too," Noah said on his show on Wednesday.
Don’t do it Donald, #DontDeportMelania https://t.co/dRoT5imqVw— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) August 15, 2019
"We have so much in common. We're both immigrants, neither of us would be here if it weren't for Donald Trump. And, I'm just going to put it out there, we're both style icons."
"But the reason I've been thinking about Melania lately is because in the wake of Trump's recent immigration crackdown, I've started to notice something that's got me really concerned: I think Donald Trump is trying to deport Melania."
Noah then touched upon the alleged rocky relationship between Trump and Melania to take his argument further.
“I don't know, but things haven't exactly been perfect between them. First of all, it's no secret that Melania barely spends any time at the White House. Secondly, when he tries to hold her hand in public, she tries to slap it away like a Slovenian Dikembe Mutombo—you remember that,” he said.
He also referred to Trump’s alleged fling with a porn star as another reason for the purported tension between the US President and his wife.
"I know it sounds crazy; Donald Trump wants to deport his wife? But if you look at all of Trump's immigration policies, right, a lot of people think that he just hates are immigrants. But, when you put them all together you start to notice a pattern. All of his policies seemed to be aimed at his wife. “
Once the clip went viral, netizens flooded Twitter and other social media sites with "#Don'tDeportMelania" posts.
#DontDeportMelania Trevor Noah thank you for all you do! ❤️ you are the stable genius!!!!— Jazz1 (@JenniferAzzara1) August 15, 2019
The look Trump has after hashtag #DontDeportMelania broke the internet by @Trevornoah of the @TheDailyShow pic.twitter.com/8gQxydgaha— Thapelo Ntisa (@ThapeloNtisa1) August 15, 2019
#DontDeportMelania #TrumpRecession #TrumpSlump pic.twitter.com/4UtWNhwlrM— Paris Lovelace (@ParisBr00506835) August 15, 2019
Actual footage of me trying to help @FLOTUS escape the ICE House. #DontDeportMelania #ICEHouse #HumanityFirst #YangGang pic.twitter.com/4ygKnNFiR6— Professor Yang (@ProfessorPigs) August 15, 2019
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Airtel Forgot About The Home Bundle And Reliance Jio Fiber Has Stolen The March
- Gay Penguin Parents Who Tried to Hatch Stone Get Presented With Real Egg
- Maruti Suzuki Might Not Discontinue All Diesel Cars Post BS-VI Norms - Watch Video
- Bajrang Punia to Get Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2019
- A New Microchip Gives Obese People Electric Shocks Each Time They Think About Food