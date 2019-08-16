Trevor Noah Jokes that Trump's Anti-immigrant Rhetoric Is a Facade to Get Melania Deported

Trevor Noah has poked fun at Donald Trump again by joking that the US President’s anti-immigrant rhetoric could actually be a facade for getting his Melania deported from the country.

The comedian and "Daily Show" host thinks Trump is worried about the soaring popularity of the First Lady, while he himself struggles to “get his approval rating over 40%.”

Melania has consistently remained the country's most popular Trump, and personally, I love her too," Noah said on his show on Wednesday.

"We have so much in common. We're both immigrants, neither of us would be here if it weren't for Donald Trump. And, I'm just going to put it out there, we're both style icons."

"But the reason I've been thinking about Melania lately is because in the wake of Trump's recent immigration crackdown, I've started to notice something that's got me really concerned: I think Donald Trump is trying to deport Melania."

Noah then touched upon the alleged rocky relationship between Trump and Melania to take his argument further.

“I don't know, but things haven't exactly been perfect between them. First of all, it's no secret that Melania barely spends any time at the White House. Secondly, when he tries to hold her hand in public, she tries to slap it away like a Slovenian Dikembe Mutombo—you remember that,” he said.

He also referred to Trump’s alleged fling with a porn star as another reason for the purported tension between the US President and his wife.

"I know it sounds crazy; Donald Trump wants to deport his wife? But if you look at all of Trump's immigration policies, right, a lot of people think that he just hates are immigrants. But, when you put them all together you start to notice a pattern. All of his policies seemed to be aimed at his wife. “

Once the clip went viral, netizens flooded Twitter and other social media sites with "#Don'tDeportMelania" posts.

#DontDeportMelania Trevor Noah thank you for all you do! ❤️ you are the stable genius!!!! — Jazz1 (@JenniferAzzara1) August 15, 2019

The look Trump has after hashtag #DontDeportMelania broke the internet by @Trevornoah of the @TheDailyShow pic.twitter.com/8gQxydgaha — Thapelo Ntisa (@ThapeloNtisa1) August 15, 2019

