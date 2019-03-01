Trevor Noah Made a Joke About War Between India & Pakistan, But People are Not Amused

#TheDailyShow #TrevorNoah 2 things. 1. Its not funny. Its rather quite stupid. You are joking about a pretty serious ongoing situation 2. Fail to understand the humor in it. Secondly, regardless of your insensitivity, that's just a bad imitation. FU dude. https://t.co/XOZZznYDyF — nishant suneja (@nsuneja) March 1, 2019

Black lives matter, as the hashtag goes. And yes, they DEFINITELY do. Brown lives? Eh, not so much apparently.Trevor Noah, of the Daily Show, isn't the funniest late night talk show host by any stretch, but he's still quite smart. Usually. During a recent show though, the South African comedian made a serious faux pas.During the show's regular round-up of headlines from around the world, Noah mentioned the tense situation between India and Pakistan following the Pulwama terrorist attack and the subsequent escalation of hostilities between the two countries. Then he decided to make light of the matter by saying that if India and Pakistan went to war, "it would be the most entertaining war ever." Um, what?In a reference to Bollywood, he said Indian soldiers would take to the battlefield in song and dance, and pantomimed them shooting at the enemy while singing and dancing. To be fair, he and or his staff writers did legit research into the bit, with him actually singing in Hindi, crooning "auro ki life difficult kar tu". It was a cogent point; which makes the reference to war being entertainment all the more annoying.Noah is known for being a Bollywood fanboy, and while we get that it's a comedian's job to look at the lighter side of things and extract comedy from dire circumstances, war isn't entertainment. It's a violent conflict in which people are killed, displaced and direly affected in a depressing variety of ways.Without getting jingoist, let's admit the Bollywood bit was funny-ish. So was him referring to dance numbers, which would make it "the longest war ever." But calling a war between two historically embittered, nuclear-powered nations "the most entertaining ever"? Not cool.Make fun of our accents, joke about our often ostentatious cinema, all that is cool. Please don't refer to a situation in which people die as "entertainment" though. Our soldiers aren't here to amuse audiences, and our citizens are not Star Trek extras whose death is just fodder for spectacle. All lives matter. Thik hai?