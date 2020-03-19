Trevor Noah Panicking and Cleaning Everything He Touches During Self Quarantine is All of Us

The entire world is currently busy fighting Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), transmitted through SARS- CoV-2. The researchers have recently published a paper claiming the stability of Coronavirus on various surfaces, including paper, plastic, glass, steel.
Amid such a situation, the medical experts at Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an advisory on the need for hygiene. It mentions how everyone should clean and disinfect the surfaces that are touched quite often.
Taking the cleanliness advice to another level, comedian Trevor Noah has shared a recent video. The clip shows him cleaning each and everything like a madman. He also credits CDC for this, following their words extremely seriously.
From washing machine flips to plants, from running water to peeled fruits, the TV host cleans anything and everything that comes in his contact.
Despite such critical times, the comedian is not forgetting to make his audience laugh. A few days ago, he posted a video of his failed attempt to recreate the quarantine situation in Italy. He sings from his balcony, awaiting response from the neighbors in New York. However, they ask him to shut up.
The comedian has recently postponed his upcoming tour, which also included his maiden visit to India. The tour, which was scheduled to be held in April, has been cancelled over the growing cases of coronavirus.
With over more than 2 lakh cases, the death toll is nearing 9k throughout the world, as of March 19.
