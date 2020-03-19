Trevor Noah Panicking and Cleaning Everything He Touches During Self Quarantine is All of Us

The entire world is currently busy fighting Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), transmitted through SARS- CoV-2. The researchers have recently published a paper claiming the stability of Coronavirus on various surfaces, including paper, plastic, glass, steel.







Amid such a situation, the medical experts at Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an advisory on the need for hygiene. It mentions how everyone should clean and disinfect the surfaces that are touched quite often.







Taking the cleanliness advice to another level, comedian Trevor Noah has shared a recent video. The clip shows him cleaning each and everything like a madman. He also credits CDC for this, following their words extremely seriously.





