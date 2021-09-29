'Triangular Light', Which UK Woman Suspected Was UFO, Turns Out To Be NASA Rocket

On the night of September 27, around 10:30 pm, 47-year-old Jayne Dickinson spotted a weird triangular light moving in the sky of England. What she thought was a UFO was actually NASA’s Atlas V rocket.

“It was amazing. I grabbed my camera and started taking pictures of it. I must admit that I thought aliens were landing," a mom and postwoman Dickinson told the Mirror.

Dickinson had gone to Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland to see the northern lights or auroras. When Dickinson could not spot any green lights, she was walking back to her when she spotted a “bright shape soaring up in the sky.”

The weird triangular light, which was seen by many others in England, was first hovering overhead and then it shot towards the north. A witness captured the sighting on camera. In a video made from multiple footage of the incident posted by Hull Daily Mail, a triangular light can be seen in the sky. Another footage in the video shows the light getting down and far.

A person living in Northshire shared a picture of the sighting on Twitter. Along with the picture, Twitter user Paul Simpson wrote that he spotted the light and found out that it was actually a rocket re-entering the atmosphere. “Pretty cool, even if it wasn’t aliens,” wrote Simpson in his tweet.

A picture of the incident was also shared by the Swansea UFO Network, a collective of UFO investigators in Wales, UK. Sharing a picture of the sighting, the network informed in their tweet that the light was also seen over Swansea.

Seen over Swansea/Wales/Uk last night around 10 30pm but don`t worry it’s the Atlas V rocket entering the atmosphere, to deliver 9 satellites to orbit! The rocket launched from California and was last seen heading north across the U.K pic.twitter.com/yUVacbXk5O— Swansea UFO Network (@NetworkUfo) September 28, 2021

The lights visible in the night sky were caused by NASA’s Atlas V rocket that was sent to place NASA’s Landsat-9 into orbit. The rocket launched at 8:00 pm BST and about two hours later, when it reversed to re-enter the atmosphere, it released two glowing clouds of vapour which caused the lights, BBC reported.

