Triathlete Stops at Finish Line to Make Way for Rival who Took Wrong Turn in Show of True Sportsmanship

Good sportsmanship is not only about participation and playing the game by its rules and regulations,respecting your opponents and officials involved. It also implies fair play, discipline, recognition of the need for team work and cheerfulness, even in the event of defeat.

A simple handshake at the end of a tennis match helping a fallen athlete in the middle of a sprint, or a bowler checking on a batsman after a fast delivery, are a few gestures of true sportsmanship that athletes have delighted us with time and again.

A recent video of a Spanish triathlete stopping at the finish line and let his British rival, who took a wrong turn, take near the end to cross and win the bronze medal has once again reaffirmed our belief in true sportsmanship.

The incident occurred during the final stages of the 2020 Santander Triathlon in Barcelona, Spain, and shows Spanish triathlete Diego Mentrida trailing behind British rival James Teagle at the final stretch of the triathlon.

Teagle took a wrong turn and threw up his hands in frustration, which allowed Mentrida take the lead just meters away from the finish line. The Spaniard looked back as he was running, noticed the Brit’s error and stopped just before the finish line to let his rival pass. Mentrida turned around to greet Teagle as he ran past. The two even shook hands at the finish line, giving us another sportsmanship moment to cherish.

Teagle shared a picture of the two shaking hands at the finish line to write, “I missed the chute in a triathlon in Spain. After around 50m I realized and sprinted back. By the point @diegomentrida was 50m from the finish chute and we ended up sprinting for the line. I crashed into the barrier and thought it was over.”

He added that Méntrida 'did the unexpected”.“Moral of the story is that sportsmanship is a highly regarded trait.”

Mentrida said the Teagle deserved the win as he was running in front of him the whole time."He didn’t notice the signs, or they were misaligned,” he added. Mentrida was awarded an honorary third place and €300 by the triathlon organisers.