Tribal Hamlet in Telangana Protects Tradition of Tonsuring Head, Removing Eyebrows to Respect Their Goddess

Natives of a tribal hamlet in Telangana have uplifted their age-old tradition with offers to their goddess by tonsuring heads and removing eyebrows once in a lifetime during Diwali celebrations. Even politicians follow the tradition without fail.

Kalluruguda Gudem is a tribal hamlet in Utnoor Mandal of Adilabad district in Telangana. The natives of the hamlet respect Etmasur goddess as their family goddess. They have been following the age-old tradition of offering head tonsuring and removal of eyebrows once in a lifetime few days before Diwali celebrations. They don’t allow persons whose eyebrows are not removed to take part in agricultural activities and other livelihood works. The removal of eyebrows took place for 20 years or 30 years. The tribes of hamlet feel that they will be treated as purified once the eyebrows were removed. Irrespective of their financial position and societal status, every person belonging to the hamlet has to remove their eyebrows once in a lifetime.

According to the tradition, the natives of the Kalluruguda Gudem organised the programme of head tonsuring and removal of eyebrows for the children a few days before the recent Diwali celebrations almost after 20 years. They engaged special barbers for this occasion. As many as 40 children’s heads were shaved and their eyebrows were removed. The natives of the tribal hamlet felicitated the barbers with new clothes and household items. The two children of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) member Vedma Bojju also took part in the programme supervised by the village patel Athram Sone Rao and other tribal hamlet heads

