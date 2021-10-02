Tribal Woman From Odisha Called 'Water Queen' After She Digs 500-feet Well In A Week

Malati Shisha, a tribal girl from Ghati area of Malkangiri district in Odisha, has become the talk of the state after she dug a 500-feet deep well in a week.

Daughter of a daily wager, she has completed her masters in arts, but is yet to find a job. On returning to her village after finishing her studies in Bhubaneswar, she found that scarcity of water was making life difficult for the villagers. She decided to take matters in her own hands and started digging the well. She was helped in her mission by her father, brother and four sisters. Following her example, others too started digging and now, there are 3-4 wells in the area. Thus the step taken by Malathi was able to solve a long-standing menace the village had been facing. Her work has earned her the title of ‘water queen’.

Malati said: “I saw that villagers were facing many problems due to scarcity of water and decided to take steps to address the problem. Now everyone has access to drinking water."

The beneficiaries of this selfless act have expressed their gratitude to Malati. Dambaru Dhangada Majhi, a villager, said, “We are getting benefited by using the water from the well dug up by Malati and her sisters. She has done a noble job."

