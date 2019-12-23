Take the pledge to vote

Trick or Talent? Arunachal Pradesh Boy Solves Rubik's Cube in Half a Minute with Eyes Closed

Updated:December 23, 2019, 4:56 PM IST
While solving a Rubik's cube can be frustrating for many, a young Indian boy is going viral on social media for his ability to solve the Hungarian puzzle with his eyes closed.

In a video posted by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter, a young boy can be seen fiddling with a Rubik's cube before closing his eyes and solving the jumbled cube in just half a minute.

Kaswan, who is a regular at sharing new and entertaining content from across India on the microblogging site, said he received the video as a "forward". He added that that according to the message he received, the boy was from from the village of Longkai in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district and the he belonged to the Wancho tribe.

The current record for the fastest anyone has ever solved a Rubik's cube is held by Yusheng Du who solved it at the lightning speed of just 3.47 seconds. Nevertheless, the Indian boy's feat impressed many on Twitter.

However, many commented that the boy's ability to solve the cube with his eyes closed could just have been a trick he memorized. Netizens noted that the before the boy began, the cube's centre was already solved and in place. Many pointed out that once the centre was intact, it was easy to memorise how to solve the cube instead of actually solving it using his analytical skills.

Neverthless, most agreed that the video was indeed entertaining and the boy's talent, be at solving the cube or memorizing the trick, was commendable.

