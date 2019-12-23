Trick or Talent? Arunachal Pradesh Boy Solves Rubik's Cube in Half a Minute with Eyes Closed

While solving a Rubik's cube can be frustrating for many, a young Indian boy is going viral on social media for his ability to solve the Hungarian puzzle with his eyes closed.

In a video posted by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter, a young boy can be seen fiddling with a Rubik's cube before closing his eyes and solving the jumbled cube in just half a minute.

Look at the sheer talents we have in our remote villages. I got this as a forward which says; He is from Arunachal pradesh, Longding District belongs to wancho tribe. Village Longkai. pic.twitter.com/Yow99pBW1g — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 22, 2019

Kaswan, who is a regular at sharing new and entertaining content from across India on the microblogging site, said he received the video as a "forward". He added that that according to the message he received, the boy was from from the village of Longkai in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district and the he belonged to the Wancho tribe.

The current record for the fastest anyone has ever solved a Rubik's cube is held by Yusheng Du who solved it at the lightning speed of just 3.47 seconds. Nevertheless, the Indian boy's feat impressed many on Twitter.

bundle of raw talent. the boy could be trained in higher math, source code scripting , chess or in cards game. they are left to languish in dark alleys. unsung and uncared for .outreach of quality education to far corners still a utopia — INDIRA RSG KRISHNAN (@indira_rsg) December 22, 2019

Talent can't be restrained from geographic constraints of accessibilty. May he get all support to solve more complex algorithms beyond the rubic square.#Arunchalgetstalent@KirenRijiju @PemaKhanduBJP — Bishwa Kalyan Pati (@Bishwa7476) December 22, 2019

Now let's teach him higher physics. 👍 — Z (@IronFalcon77) December 23, 2019

There are millions of young champions in our country. But they lack the exposure what they deserve. The INDIA is a great country with lots of talent and powers, but due to these fights among the seats and powers of politicians , they are not at all considered. Treasure does exist — Praveen N (@PraveenrajuN) December 22, 2019

However, many commented that the boy's ability to solve the cube with his eyes closed could just have been a trick he memorized. Netizens noted that the before the boy began, the cube's centre was already solved and in place. Many pointed out that once the centre was intact, it was easy to memorise how to solve the cube instead of actually solving it using his analytical skills.

Respect to his talent, but once you get that middle color strip correct, and memories a simple algorithm anyone can do it. It's a trick. — Manu (@kmanojyogi) December 22, 2019

There's a formula to it. He is using it by turning the cube and applying it in repeated pattern. — My Two Paisa (@MyTwoPaisa) December 22, 2019

Neverthless, most agreed that the video was indeed entertaining and the boy's talent, be at solving the cube or memorizing the trick, was commendable.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.