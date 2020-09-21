Trick or Treat? Ohio Man Comes up With Unique Solution to Distribute Halloween Candies in Pandemic

The Halloween season is approaching but the coronavirus pandemic seems to affect everything that comes its way. One man, however, is determined to not dampen the children’s spirits who are looking forward to the trick-or-treat tradition. Andrew Beattie, from Ohio in the US, took to Facebook to showcase his invention which will ensure that children can collect their candies while maintaining social distance.

Beattie has made a six-inch tall candy chute from cardboard shipping tube, which he has attached to his house entrance’s handrail. In his Facebook post, he explained that his invention will be a “touch-free” experience for the children who will go from door to door for the trick or treat on Halloween day. At the end of the chute children will see a sign indicating where to place their buckets so the candy can drop right in. Beattie also assured that he will be wearing a face mask while he sends in the candy from the distance.

The Ohio resident explained that it was his wish to restore a sense of normalcy in these unusual times for children who look forward to Halloween. “I want our young ones to be able to have some sense of normalcy and maybe a little bit of exercise in all this madness, and I've put a LOT of thought into how to do so safely, and I appreciate your concern,” he said in his Facebook post.

Beattie’s goodwill gesture was an instant hit with netizens. As a user commented, “You are so thoughtful thinking of the little ones!!” While some were motivated to follow the same, as another user commented, “Really love this idea.. I might have to go out and get some stuff to do the same. It doesnt just keep the kids safe it also keeps u safe (sic)”

The post has been a hit and has been shared over 84,000 times with more than 36,000 reactions.

Halloween is an occasion celebrated in the west which has its origin in the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain. In the ancient times people wore costumes and lit bonfires to ward-off the evil spirits on October 31. The day marked the end of summer and beginning of winter, a season which the ancient Celtics associated with death.