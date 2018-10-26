Trick or Treat? Stephen King Sells Short Story Rights to UK Film Students for $1

@StephenKing What wonderful news I read today that you sold the film rights for Stationary Bike to students in Tredegar, Wales for 77p!! What a lovely thing to do. #ShareTheLove — Kimberley Mason (@KimberleyMason1) October 25, 2018

I wanna see this come to fruition. --- Stephen King sold the rights of 'Stationary Bike' for just $1 https://t.co/pJs81h2NXA via @rapplerdotcom — Victor Barreiro Jr. (@vbarreirojr) October 23, 2018

In a move that is sure to win over fans, horror writer par excellence Stephen King has given away rights of one of his short stories to student filmmakers at the Blaenau Gwent Film Academy in Wales for just $1!King, whose stories have previously been translated into massively successful films such as the 1980 cult horror classic The Shining or the uber-creepy It from 1990, which was recently given a millenial makeover, gave the rights gave away the rights to film his short story 'Stationary Bike'.The story, published by King in 2003, is about a man who begins using a stationary bike after his doctor tells him to lose weight because of high cholesterol. He gets in shape but begins “having strange thoughts” about being followed on his daily rides.Marsha DeFilippo, King’s assistant, said the author has a program in which students receive permission to make a non-commercial films and the deal with the Welsh teenagers is also for making a non-profit film adaptation of Stationary Bike.The gesture has warmed the hearts of horoor and King fans, often sysnonymous, who have hailed the move as a great way for the writer to encourage young film and horror enthusiasts alike.(With inputs from Associated Press)