1-min read

Trick or Treat? Stephen King Sells Short Story Rights to UK Film Students for $1

The King of horror is also the King of encouragement.

News18.com

Updated:October 26, 2018, 3:47 PM IST
Trick or Treat? Stephen King Sells Short Story Rights to UK Film Students for $1
(Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
In a move that is sure to win over fans, horror writer par excellence Stephen King has given away rights of one of his short stories to student filmmakers at the Blaenau Gwent Film Academy in Wales for just $1!

King, whose stories have previously been translated into massively successful films such as the 1980 cult horror classic The Shining or the uber-creepy It from 1990, which was recently given a millenial makeover, gave the rights gave away the rights to film his short story 'Stationary Bike'.

The story, published by King in 2003, is about a man who begins using a stationary bike after his doctor tells him to lose weight because of high cholesterol. He gets in shape but begins “having strange thoughts” about being followed on his daily rides.

Marsha DeFilippo, King’s assistant, said the author has a program in which students receive permission to make a non-commercial films and the deal with the Welsh teenagers is also for making a non-profit film adaptation of Stationary Bike.

The gesture has warmed the hearts of horoor and King fans, often sysnonymous, who have hailed the move as a great way for the writer to encourage young film and horror enthusiasts alike.










(With inputs from Associated Press)
