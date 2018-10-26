English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Trick or Treat? Stephen King Sells Short Story Rights to UK Film Students for $1
The King of horror is also the King of encouragement.
(Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
In a move that is sure to win over fans, horror writer par excellence Stephen King has given away rights of one of his short stories to student filmmakers at the Blaenau Gwent Film Academy in Wales for just $1!
King, whose stories have previously been translated into massively successful films such as the 1980 cult horror classic The Shining or the uber-creepy It from 1990, which was recently given a millenial makeover, gave the rights gave away the rights to film his short story 'Stationary Bike'.
The story, published by King in 2003, is about a man who begins using a stationary bike after his doctor tells him to lose weight because of high cholesterol. He gets in shape but begins “having strange thoughts” about being followed on his daily rides.
Marsha DeFilippo, King’s assistant, said the author has a program in which students receive permission to make a non-commercial films and the deal with the Welsh teenagers is also for making a non-profit film adaptation of Stationary Bike.
The gesture has warmed the hearts of horoor and King fans, often sysnonymous, who have hailed the move as a great way for the writer to encourage young film and horror enthusiasts alike.
(With inputs from Associated Press)
King, whose stories have previously been translated into massively successful films such as the 1980 cult horror classic The Shining or the uber-creepy It from 1990, which was recently given a millenial makeover, gave the rights gave away the rights to film his short story 'Stationary Bike'.
The story, published by King in 2003, is about a man who begins using a stationary bike after his doctor tells him to lose weight because of high cholesterol. He gets in shape but begins “having strange thoughts” about being followed on his daily rides.
Marsha DeFilippo, King’s assistant, said the author has a program in which students receive permission to make a non-commercial films and the deal with the Welsh teenagers is also for making a non-profit film adaptation of Stationary Bike.
The gesture has warmed the hearts of horoor and King fans, often sysnonymous, who have hailed the move as a great way for the writer to encourage young film and horror enthusiasts alike.
@StephenKing What wonderful news I read today that you sold the film rights for Stationary Bike to students in Tredegar, Wales for 77p!! What a lovely thing to do. #ShareTheLove— Kimberley Mason (@KimberleyMason1) October 25, 2018
OMG! 😅— The Wittmann Agency (@Mrs_Wittmann) October 25, 2018
Stephen King Sold the #Rights to ‘Stationary Bike’ to Teenage Film Students for Just $1 https://t.co/7aBciZBPIU#rightsselling #licensing #books pic.twitter.com/MtU2g0yNfv
I wanna see this come to fruition. --- Stephen King sold the rights of 'Stationary Bike' for just $1 https://t.co/pJs81h2NXA via @rapplerdotcom— Victor Barreiro Jr. (@vbarreirojr) October 23, 2018
(With inputs from Associated Press)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
E-Buzz: Big Little Things
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 E-Buzz: Big Little Things
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- There Could Be 100 People in Room But Nobody Could Stop Lady Gaga from Repeating the Same Line
- #MeToo: John Abraham Drops Vicky Sidana's Name from 'Batla House' Credit Roll
- Romance Returns: Sushmita Sen Visits Taj Mahal with Rumoured Boyfriend Rohman Shawl
- Rain - Another Problem That Confronts the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
- WhatsApp Stickers Now Rolling Out For Android And iPhone: Here is How to Download
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...